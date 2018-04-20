GoPro Wildcard Contest Voting


All teams who competed in Oakley Surf Shop Challenge regional locations have a last chance opportunity to punch their ticket to the National Championships. The winner of the GoPro Wildcard Contest will be awarded a trip (and the final spot) to compete in the OSSC National Championships at Playa Colorado's in Nicaragua in October 2018. Watch the final six edits below and make your vote count by selecting your favorite!
One vote per person. Voting ends 9/30/18 at 11:59pm (PST).

ISLAND WATER SPORTS | SOUTHEAST

SUN DIEGO | SOUTHWEST

CHANNEL ISLANDS | NORTHWEST

FROG HOUSE | WEST

HAWAIIAN ISLAND CREATIONS | HAWAII

SECRET SPOT SURF SHOP | MID-ATLANTIC


WHO DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE TO COMPETE IN NICARAGUA FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP?

